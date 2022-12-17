BLAIRSVILLE — River Valley School District again is getting attention from Harrisburg.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf said $200,000 from the state’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program is going to the Blairsville-Saltsburg area district, to prepare students for electrical careers in residential, commercial, industrial, and lineman occupations.
“It is absolutely crucial that we prepare students for good paying, in-demand careers,” Wolf said. “The funding awarded today will introduce students to the different paths they can follow as an electrician and will prepare them to be successful members of the future workforce.”
River Valley, which covers areas in southern Indiana and northern Westmoreland counties, plans to use the funding to offer workforce development programs for occupations that have projected employment increases by the state Department of Labor & Industry and Pennsylvania In-Demand Occupation lists.
“The River Valley STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Academy provides students with educational opportunities that are relevant to them and gives them real-world skills and experience,” district Superintendent Philip Martell said. “The Training-to-Career grant will help River Valley School District further its mission to prepare students for their futures by bridging the gap between industry and education.”
Participating students will learn skills needed through classroom, lab, and apprenticeship trainings.