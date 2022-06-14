BLAIRSVILLE — The River Valley School District’s new STEAM Academy, located at its Saltsburg campus, is nearing its grand opening in late August.
This workforce development initiative is concentric to meeting the high-priority occupations as well as the Pennsylvania In-Demand Occupations listings for in-demand career pathways.
This enterprise is philosophically focusing on developing STEAM concepts in grades K-12, with deliberate courses beginning delivered in the middle school grade levels.
This project has been a collective effort between the district, business and industry partners and post-secondary institutions. To the latter, students are able to gain college credit through dual enrollment/college in high school credits while attending their other high school academic classes.
Specifically, during this upcoming STEAM Academy school year, the initial Phase I program offerings will open.
The programs and courses include:
- PDE-approved electrical occupations training program, not otherwise available in either Indiana or Armstrong counties, leading graduates to becoming a residential, commercial and/or industrial electrician.
- PDE-approved sports medicine and rehabilitative therapy (SMaRT) focused on becoming an athletic trainer, physical therapist, physical therapy assistant, physical therapy aide, occupational therapist, occupational therapy assistant or occupational therapy aid.
- A fully-developed, multiple-year cybersecurity course with one of more than 50 potential workforce positions, some of which are application security administrator, artificial intelligence security specialist, automotive security engineer, blockchain developer/engineer, chief information security officer, cloud security architect, counterespionage analyst, cryptographer, cyber intelligence specialist and many more.
There is also an Esports course that is concentric to well more than 100 career pathways within that generalized field.
Some of those available positions include Esports journalism, professional streaming and blogging, marketing, sales managers, agents, tournament production, media, and broadcasting, lawyers and finance experts, manager, gaming and VR, Major League Baseball, partnership development, corporate partnerships, director of content development and director of partnerships.
Each of these STEAM programs have the potential for students to garner both macro-credentials as well as several industry recognized certifications.
Those four programs will be the foundation for both Phase II and III programs in the upcoming years. These programs are designed to deliver engaging and rigorous tactile (hands-on) and professional academic knowledge and skills.
Those type of abilities are not only meaningful, but highly desirable within the workforce. As an end result, this catalyst of events will provide a substantial advantage for the graduates as they prepare for their post-secondary pursuits, wherever that may lead.
Finally, students from other nearby school districts are invited to consider enrollment in any of the classes or programs, if their desire is to enter the workforce in any of these courses or programs.
If their current school district or local CTC does not offer these courses/programs, or they were put on a wait list, or encouraged to change their career pathway due to a finite number of spots available in the local CTC, reach out to Mike Leasure, RVHS principal, for further details.