Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating violent threats made against the River Valley School District.
Troopers were notified at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday that some River Valley students received phone calls from an unknown person threatening to commit an act of violence against the district, according to a state police news release.
State police immediately launched a criminal investigation “out of an abundance of caution,” the news release said. Members of Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit, were present at River Valley on Wednesday as a visible deterrent as well as to ensure staff and student safety.
The Indiana Gazette could not reach River Valley officials Wednesday for comment.
Police conducted interviews and gathered information during the course of the investigation Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the news release. Police said based on the information available to them, they “do not believe there is an imminent or ongoing threat to River Valley School District.”
The investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information about the incident immediately contact Trooper Paige Shreffler at (724) 357-1960.
“As terrible incidents of violence continue to occur throughout our nation, we are thankful for the vigilance, awareness and suspicious activity reporting that occurs on a daily basis by the members of our Indiana County community and surrounding region,” the news release said. “As always, if you see or learn of something suspicious in your community, please continue to report it to law enforcement so that appropriate investigative actions and protective measures can be taken.”
