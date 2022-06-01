Over the winter, students from Rebecca Miloser’s eighth-grade classes at River Valley School District were busy raising trout fingerlings in a classroom aquarium.
The program is known as “Trout-in-the-Classroom,” a statewide initiative of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited.
In January, the school received a shipment of trout eggs from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. With support from the Ken-Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited (KSTU), students set up the aquarium so that conditions would be right for raising trout.
During the next few months, students learned while watching their trout hatch and grow. Watersheds, water resource conservation, and life cycles and adaptations of trout were among several topics covered during this time.
On May 19 and May 26, the work and care for these fingerlings came to fruition as 83 students released their fish into Blackleggs Creek at the Blackleggs Creek Memorial Park, a trout-stocked fishery. This stream was severely degraded by abandoned mine drainage. However, as a result of decades of work by volunteer watershed organizations, including the Blackleggs Creek Watershed Association (BCWA) and other agencies like the Department of Environmental Protection and Western Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation (WPCAMR), this stream is now a critical community resource.
“Providing meaningful educational experiences like these are the foundation for inspiring a conservation ethic in today’s youth,” said Monica Lee, Indiana County Conservation District (ICCD) educator. “These students then go on to live their lives with a better understanding and appreciation for the natural world, regardless of what career path they choose.”
On each release day, students participated in educational activities including fly casting, macro-invertebrate (stream bugs) surveys, and birdwatching while also learning about riparian forest buffers and the history of mining in the region.
Workshops were lead by representatives of the ICCD, KSTU, Indiana County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Senior Environmental Corps, BCWA, and WPCAMR.
“Although the District is proud to partner on this initiative, the success of the project is ultimately attributed to having a teacher in the school district that finds value in providing these experiences to their students,” said Douglas Beri, ICCD executive director.
For more information about Trout-in-the-Classroom, visit patroutintheclasroom.org.