River Valley School District will present “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, in the Blairsville high school auditorium.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and may be purchased at the door.
This play/musical is a prequel to “Peter Pan.” River Valley School District was previously known as Blairsville/Saltsburg School District.
The play “Peter and the Starcatcher,” by Rick Elice, is based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson with music by Wayne Barker. It is directed by Trish Dodson and assistant director Jacob Wilt. For those unfamiliar with the story, it explains how Peter got acquainted with Molly, Wendy’s mother, and Black Stache, the predecessor to Captain Hook.
Some well known characters are also mentioned such as Smee, the “right hand man” to Stache, the lost Boys, who were orphans with Peter, and, of course, Mr. Grin, the Crocodile.
Many of the actors in this cast are young and fairly new to the stage with most of them in junior high school.
The story focuses on the main characters: Peter (otherwise known as boy, until he gets a proper name), played by Zaya Fink; Molly Aster, a spunky Victorian English girl, played by Sydney Doak; and Black Stache, a narcissistic captain of the pirate ship, especially well known for his mustache, played with zest by newcomer Dakoda Sprague.
During this period when students have been struggling dealing with the COVID pandemic, sickness of self, family and friends, school closures, encouraged social distancing and the uncertain times, students have been craving some sense of “normalcy.”
This play encourages the cast and audience to use their imaginations to fantasize about a different time and place through the style of story theater. The main theme of the story encourages “To have faith is to have wings.”