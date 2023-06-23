The River Valley School District Board of Directors approved holding all football practices at the Ernie Widmar Field in Blairsville and all football games at the field in Saltsburg during a regular voting meeting Wednesday.
The vote came after the board received significant pushback for its original plan to hold all practices and varsity football games at the Blairsville field for the upcoming season.
“The initial plan was to have the practices for varsity, JV and junior high at the Widmar Field in Blairsville and to play the Blairsville varsity football games at the Widmar Field as well,” said board vice president Molly Stiles. “Alternatively, JV and junior high games, we’d play at Saltsburg’s field.”
Stiles moved to amend the initial motion after scores of parents and River Valley football players along with public officials came out in protest of the original plan over safety concerns. In an 8-1 vote, with board member Tim Canzano being the lone dissenter, the board approved holding all practices at the Blairsville Widmar field and all games (varsity, JV and junior high) at the Saltsburg field.
Around 50 people attended the board meeting Wednesday, and 11 individuals spoke during the public comments portion, most of them raising safety and logistical concerns over practicing and playing on the same football field.
Among those individuals was Luke Woodring, a captain and the quarterback for River Valley’s varsity football team, who pleaded with the board to reconsider the original plan.
“I’m here today to speak on behalf of my team,” Woodring said. “We may all have different addresses, some Blairsville, some Saltsburg, but for us, we are one team. Tonight, the team is here to ask the school board to set aside your differences and do what is right for our safety.”
Woodring said practicing and playing games on the same field poses a high risk of injury, as practicing, especially during rainy days, creates divots in the field that players can later trip on.
“We have multiple linemen sleds, including the five-man sled that weighs 1,300 pounds, that are sure to tear up the grass,” Woodring said. “We’re fortunate in this district to have two fields, so let’s use them. Let’s practice on the field in Blairsville and let’s play in Saltsburg. It’s the only safe solution.”
Gavin Burkhart, a running back for River Valley’s varsity football team, raised some specific safety concerns over practicing and playing on the same field.
“No other team, including high school, college and professional level, has ever played and practiced on the same field, and there’s a reason for that — safety,” Burkhart said. “If we practice and play on the same field, we will beat up the field. ... Some of the injuries that may happen are ankle and knee injuries from the divots created by the sleds and the players.
“Another problem would be moving the sleds to a safe spot on the field because there’s really no safe spot to move the sleds.”
Former River Valley school board director Michael Bartolini and Conemaugh Township supervisor Bill Petro also raised a variety of safety concerns during public comment. Bartolini said when he served on the board, the district had a strict policy to never practice and play on the same field, and he didn’t understand why the district would renege on that policy now.
Petro and Woodring, along with other speakers, frequently cited River Valley’s athletic directors and football coaches, claiming they also recommended players practice in Blairsville and play games in Saltsburg.
Jennifer Woodring, Luke Woodring’s mother, asked who would be liable if River Valley students or visiting teams were injured on a the field due to substandard conditions.
“Knowing everything we have heard, and the recommendations from people who I do believe are more qualified, if an injury would occur due to unsafe field conditions, I do want to know who would be liable for that,” Jennifer Woodring said.
After the eighth person spoke for public comment, all of them pleading with the board to reconsider, Stiles said she’d move to amend the original plan regarding where to hold practices and games.
“I’m going to ask for the agenda to be changed tonight (so that) practices will be in Blairsville, (and) varsity, JV and junior high games will be played in Saltsburg,” Stiles said. “I get it. I’m hearing you.”
The crowd erupted with applause.
Stiles said after hearing the parents and football players speak, she thought the decision to amend the original plan was a good compromise that promoted safety as well as unity.
“I think it’s a nice compromise,” Stiles said. “This would be the last year this could happen because we get a new stadium next season. ... I do think it’s something that can maybe bring these two communities together. And again, I want to make sure the players are safe.”
The lone board member to vote against Stiles’ motion, Canzano, said the safety concerns were “very much” over-exaggerated and stated it’d be unsafe to bus students to Saltsburg.
Canzano recommended an alternative solution to have the football players practice at Saylor Park, in Black Lick, and have games in Blairsville. But practicing at Saylor Park would have still created a number of feasibility issues, according to board member Jessica Clawson.
“You’re still having to run two concession stands, which is costly and time-consuming; you’d still have the equipment (safety) issues to worry about, and you’d still have parking to worry about,” Clawson said.
Canzano said another reason he voted against the motion was because he believes Saltsburg parents and board members are simply trying to bully Blairsville board members, like himself, to get what they want, and that he didn’t trust the parents raising safety concerns during Wednesday’s meeting.
“You have to be very careful what you give them,” Canzano said in a phone interview. “They’ll twist it around or something. ... Everything is for them. That’s why I don’t trust them. I’ve seen it too many times. I don’t believe it’s all that bad to practice and play on the same field.”
As the public comment portion of the meeting pressed on, a number of the speakers as well as members in the audience asked that Canzano resign from his seat on the board, claiming he’s dividing the district and does not have the well-being or safety of Saltsburg students in mind.
“They’re all from Saltsburg,” Canzano said about the parents calling for his resignation. “It doesn’t bother me. They don’t say it about other (Blairsville) board members because they’re not as much of a threat. They’re going for the head of the snake. They do it one at a time.”
Canzano said Saltsburg parents and board members “intimidate,” “bully” and “lie” for personal benefit and to gain control of the board.
“I don’t like the way they treat people and how they do business,” Canzano said. “They’re all out for themselves. It’s nothing but a facade, and then in the meantime, they’re sticking you in the back.”
He said there are some Saltsburg parents he thinks are “great people” — those who agree with the board’s Blairsville majority — but they remain silent due to fears of retaliation.
“You won’t hear from parents who want to go in a different direction,” Canzano said. “They’re afraid of being retaliated on.”
Canzano said he wishes Saltsburg and Blairsville would part ways but that it’d be impossible for the Saltsburg campus to sustain itself with its current tax revenue base.
“I’d prefer if the school was not consolidated,” Canzano said. “It would probably be good for both communities if we could go our separate ways. But I don’t think the state would do that because it would cost them a lot.”
