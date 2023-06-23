River Valley football players at June board or directors meeting

A group of River Valley football players attended the River Valley School District Board of Directors meeting Wednesday in opposition of the school board’s proposed plan to hold football practices and games on the same field in Blairsville.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

The River Valley School District Board of Directors approved holding all football practices at the Ernie Widmar Field in Blairsville and all football games at the field in Saltsburg during a regular voting meeting Wednesday.

The vote came after the board received significant pushback for its original plan to hold all practices and varsity football games at the Blairsville field for the upcoming season.