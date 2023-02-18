U.S. Attorney Chung's staff (copy) (copy)

Gathered in The Indiana Gazette conference room May 31, 2022, were, from left, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti, who was named Friday as Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Law Enforcement Coordinator Mike Warfield, Executive Assistant Sada Moran and then-U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung, who recently was confirmed by the U.S. Senate for a judgeship on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Troy Rivetti, first assistant to former United States Attorney to Cindy K. Chung, has been named Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania effective immediately.

In this position, Rivetti leads a staff of nearly 120 employees representing the United States in courts throughout Pennsylvania’s western 25 counties, including staffed offices in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown.