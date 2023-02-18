Troy Rivetti, first assistant to former United States Attorney to Cindy K. Chung, has been named Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania effective immediately.
In this position, Rivetti leads a staff of nearly 120 employees representing the United States in courts throughout Pennsylvania’s western 25 counties, including staffed offices in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown.
Rivetti’s career in the Department of Justice has spanned more than 25 years. Most recently, he served as first assistant U.S. attorney beginning in November 2021. Prior to that appointment, Rivetti held a series of leadership positions in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including serving as the chief of the Criminal Division from 2019 to 2021.
Rivetti joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 1997. Throughout his career as a federal prosecutor, Rivetti’s primary area of concentration has involved the investigation and prosecution of violent crime, including large-scale drug trafficking organizations and firearms offenses.
Rivetti obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Dickinson College and his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University. Following graduation from law school, Rivetti was employed for five years as a litigation associate at a large Pittsburgh law firm. He then served as a law clerk for two years for the Honorable D. Brooks Smith, then a federal district judge in Pittsburgh, now a senior judge at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.