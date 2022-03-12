With a motto of “percolating hope through coffee” and “baking a difference in the world,” Karen Wolfe, of Indiana, has opened Riziki Cafe at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport, where the endeavor is a testament to her commitment to helping those in need.
Riziki Cafe was created from Wolfe’s desire to empower the women of Uganda as well as donate to charitable causes closer to home.
“I have a heart and passion for vulnerable women and Uganda,” Wolfe said.
The name — Riziki — translates from Swahili to English to mean both “God’s blessing,” and “nourishment,” Wolfe explained.
“For a lot of Ugandans, nourishment is a blessing,” she said.
It’s the perfect name for the cafe, where patrons can enjoy coffee that provides a direct benefit to the women of Uganda, as well as locally, since Wolfe and her crew selects a different charity each month to benefit from a portion of proceeds, including 100 percent of sugar cookie sales.
“We try to do our little part of giving people hope,” Wolfe said.
The coffee comes from Endiro Coffee in Uganda, which Wolfe said is owned by a woman who provides training, education opportunities and living wages for Ugandan women.
That’s important, Wolfe said, because in Uganda, women face challenges such as a lack of health care, days filled with hard labor and turning over what little money they may make to their husbands.
Despite those hardships, she said they have good attitudes.
“The people there are very joyful, very pleasant,” Wolfe said. “I just love the people there.”
A pharmacist by trade who was a stay-at-home mom, until five or six years ago, Wolfe had never even drank a cup of coffee. Then she and three others had the idea to open a nonprofit cafe.
Wolfe attended barista training in Oregon and they started It’s a New Life Cafe at Indiana Mall in 2019.
Then COVID-19 hit, and the cafe shut down.
In the following years, the original group from the cafe — Wolfe, Linda Stitt, Chloe Morrow and Shawna Montgomery — continued to talk until “their plans took flight” — at the county airport.
At Riziki Cafe, Wolfe is owner, Stitt is the baker, Morrow is the barista and Montgomery is the cook.
“There are a lot of great people behind it,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe looked at a lot of properties for the potential location of the cafe before deciding on the airport, where an area was renovated to accommodate the business.
She said she loves the location, just a few miles from town, and it provides a pleasant atmosphere, where patrons can relax at tables or couches and gaze out onto the airport grounds.
“It’s a little piece of heaven,” she said.
It also gives an option for the workers in businesses near the airport to get food and drinks without going into Indiana.
The menu includes items for breakfast and lunch — omelettes, sandwiches, salads, burgers, wraps and soups — as well as coffee, tea and specialty drinks such as fruit smoothies and baked goods.
Wolfe said popular items so far include the Jimmy Stewart Breakfast Bowl, panini sandwiches and baked goods, such as the muffins.
Patrons can order ahead online for takeout, including curbside service, at www.rizikicafe.com or by calling (724) 465-6350.
Riziki Cafe officially opened Monday and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday after a soft opening for a few days the previous week.
Wolfe encourages people to stop by and try the cafe, as there are not a lot of places you can make a difference just by purchasing a product to eat or drink.
Back in Uganda, Wolfe hopes to one day to build a nourishment center near a rock quarry, where women work pounding gravel with babies on their backs.
It’s her dream to provide a place where children could receive meals and care while mothers worked.
“I’m trying to make a difference,” Wolfe said.
She most recently traveled to Uganda in December and will go again this spring, anxious to see three children there she and husband Steve Wolfe consider their own.
Wolfe, a devout Christian (Steve pastors at Cedar Run Baptist Church in Cedar Run, and locally they attend Harvest Community Church), believes God had a hand in the opening of the cafe.
“God just tells you where to go,” she said.