Each month, Riziki Cafe donates cash donations, credit card tips and the sales from their hand-painted sugar cookies.
This year is extra special. The employees now donate their cash and credit card tips each day to the donation box at the cafe.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 1:05 am
These donations are not only from employees, but from customers, as well.
The total raised for Four Footed Friends was $1,408.66, of which $550 came from cash donations, $39 from cookie sales and $819.66 from credit card tip donations.
