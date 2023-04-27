The East Wheatfield Township Board of Supervisors named their municipal building’s driveway “Buck Stiles Road” to honor Clarence Stiles Sr., a former township supervisor who was elected four times and provided 20 years of dedicated service to the residents of East Wheatfield Township until his resignation earlier this year. Pictured are Clarence “Buck” Stiles, left, and Ken Umholtz, chair of supervisors for East Wheatfield Township.
Latest News
- DEAR ABBY: House sitter has been snooping around
- What happens when financially immature students get a credit card
- Prisoner cited in incident at SCI Pine Grove
- Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
- Broadband funding package tweaked by county commissioners
- Road named in honor of Buck Stiles
- Casey, Fetterman urge probe of gaps in rural transit for elderly and disabled
- River Valley parent speaks out against board members, social media politics
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.