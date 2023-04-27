Township road named

The East Wheatfield Township Board of Supervisors named their municipal building’s driveway “Buck Stiles Road” to honor Clarence Stiles Sr., a former township supervisor who was elected four times and provided 20 years of dedicated service to the residents of East Wheatfield Township until his resignation earlier this year. Pictured are Clarence “Buck” Stiles, left, and Ken Umholtz, chair of supervisors for East Wheatfield Township.

 Submitted

