The White Township board of supervisors is notifying the driving public of a stream crossing repair that will close Bash Road (Township Route 438) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.
The road closing will be at the Bash Road stream crossing over Fulton Run, approximately 400 feet north of Fulton Lane (Township Route 570).
Signs will be posted during construction to alert drivers to this travel restriction.
The township said drivers should be aware that thru travel on this road will not be possible during the time of the closure.
Bash Road runs south from the Creekside area. Alternatives coming out of Creekside include state Route 954.
In case of inclement weather, the Bash Road work will be rescheduled for the next work day.