To whom it may concern —
THE WRITE STUFF
Nicktown native Gerry Stanek has written his third book, “This Ain’t No Normal Fire.”
Stanek, a teacher at North Carolina A&T State University, said on Facebook he is “grateful for this life. Grateful for the chance to create things. Grateful to you, if you’ve read even a single page. There are priests and coal miners in this new book. There’s booze. There are liars. There are fires doused, and there are fires that burn hot. There’s humanity in this book, and I hope you’ll give it a chance.”
In 2019, Stanek authored a collection of short stories, “They Came Here Looking for Light: The Plattsville Stories.” Then last year Stanek came out with “Loud and Sure of Myself,” which he described as a humorous and heartfelt recall of a rambling and luminous childhood journey through the 1970s.
BUSINESS BYTES
The Roadside Bar & Grill in McIntyre will close “after much thought and consideration,” according to a post on the business’s Facebook page.
“As we all know, 2020 was a year of reflection, change and hardships. We have decided that our priorities have changed, just like many others. The lifestyle of owning a bar is tough. We have made the decision to close the bar while things are still going well. We have been very fortunate to have the support of so many from the community. This choice doesn’t come easy and we wanted each of you to know how much you mean to us. As we take the time to follow another path, we hope that you will support us in the decision because at the end of the day it is what is best for our family.”
The bar is owned by Sam Kenly and during the pandemic handed out about many free meals delivered by volunteer firefighters from the Coal Run/McIntyre, Aultman and Iselin/West Lebanon departments, whom they thanked for their support in the post, along with staff, the community and “every customer we have been blessed to serve.”
THE BUNNY TRAIL
The Easter Bunny will be in the area this weekend, making his annual visit to the Coral-Graceton area to distribute candy around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Later that day, through the Saltsburg Lions Club, the Easter Bunny will ride through Saltsburg Borough from 5 to 7 p.m. in a golf cart.
Organizers say those living outside the borough limits may park around town at the playground and the Salt Center parking lot. He will be making several drives around town.
“The Easter Bunny is encouraging people to follow CDC guidelines,” organizers said. “Gather your family in your yard to wave hello to the Easter Bunny ... he may even have a treat for you!”
SHOP TALK AS SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3 per gallon in the area, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says humorist Evan Esar said it best, “Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all your eggs in one basket.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette Managing Editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.