Weather permitting, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is conducting a paving project on Ben Franklin Road (State Route 4422) and Warren Road (State Route 3024) in White Township. As part of a $3.30 million repaving project, crews from Derry Construction Inc. will mill and repave portions of Ben Franklin and Warren roads, with crews doing both night and day operations. A PennDOT spokeswoman said there will be temporary paint lines and rough road surfaces during operations. The Ben Franklin work will occur between Philadelphia Street/West Pike and Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) and the Warren work will take place between the Sheetz location along Ben Franklin to Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) at its juncture with a Sunoco station. Flaggers will direct traffic as needed and motorists should expect delays and use caution.
Latest News
- 9-year-old injured in Northern California train crash dies
- Man killed in illegal fireworks explosion near Los Angeles
- Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam War heroism
- 76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC
- DEAR ABBY: Married woman's epiphany opens path to a new life
- A simple tip to get better gas mileage
- Troopers dealt with hundreds of crashes over holiday weekend
- Travis reunion to be held
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.