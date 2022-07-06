Weather permitting, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is conducting a paving project on Ben Franklin Road (State Route 4422) and Warren Road (State Route 3024) in White Township. As part of a $3.30 million repaving project, crews from Derry Construction Inc. will mill and repave portions of Ben Franklin and Warren roads, with crews doing both night and day operations. A PennDOT spokeswoman said there will be temporary paint lines and rough road surfaces during operations. The Ben Franklin work will occur between Philadelphia Street/West Pike and Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) and the Warren work will take place between the Sheetz location along Ben Franklin to Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) at its juncture with a Sunoco station. Flaggers will direct traffic as needed and motorists should expect delays and use caution.

