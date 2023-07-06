Roadwork is starting this week for a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation contractor in White Township, and will begin later this month for other PennDOT contractors in Indiana County.
However, street paving has been delayed by two weeks for a borough contractor in Indiana.
Borough spokesman Kyle Mudry said Wednesday that the party involved with a $196,150 paving contract has asked for a time extension, which will delay work on various Indiana streets until July 17.
As approved in May, work will take place:
• On South Avenue, Clark Avenue and Willow Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street.
• On Virginia Avenue and Diamond Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street.
• On Maryland Way from South Avenue to Diamond Avenue.
• On South Carpenter Avenue from Philadelphia Street to Church Street.
• On Gompers Avenue from 10th Street to 11th Street.
Separately, borough crews will conduct in-house paving projects:
• On Cherry Avenue from Church Street to School Street.
• On Klondyke Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street.
• On Foundry Avenue from Water Street to Nixon Avenue.
• On Burns Avenue from Cherry Avenue to Third Street.
• On Sixth Street from Clark Avenue to the White Township line.
• On Poplar Avenue from Third Street to Walnut Street.
The bidded work is expected to last for two weeks.
In-house paving projects will be conducted as scheduling and weather permits.
Meanwhile, straddling the Indiana Borough-White Township line, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said there will be an evening resurfacing project on Philadelphia Street.
On Wednesday, crews from Quaker Sales Corporation of Johnstown began work to repave Philadelphia Street from the YMCA to Station Street including the reconstruction of ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 at 12th and 13th Streets.
Spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said work will be performed at night.
She said traffic will be directed by flaggers and/or posted detours, pedestrian traffic should follow posted detours to avoid walking in work zones, and motorists should be alert to side street closures.
Elsewhere in Indiana County:
• PennDOT said a bridge replacement will require a detour on East Pike between Ramsey Run and Stormer roads in White Township from July 17 to Aug. 21, to allow for the $791,000 replacement of the Ramsey Run Bridge.
Gibbs said access to Ramsey Run Road will be maintained throughout construction.
Motorists travelling on Ramsey Run Road will turn left onto East Pike Road, turn right onto state Route 286, turn right onto Airport Road, turn right onto Geesey Road and then turn left back onto East Pike Road.
• PennDOT also said a bridge repair is planned with a detour on the Cramer Pike/State Route 403 bridge over U.S. Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township. Allison Park Contracting of Gibsonia, Allegheny County, is completing this $725,000 project.
Beginning July 10, Gibbs said, work will begin to repair damage to the exterior beam of the bridge. Traffic impacts will be as follows:
• July 11 through August 31 — There will be a 10-foot width restriction for all traffic, with alternating left lane and right lane closures on eastbound and westbound Route 22.
• July 17 through July 29 — Full closure of Route 22 westbound from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. between McFeaters Road and the Route 403 on-ramp.
• July 29 — Full closure of Route 22 eastbound under the structure.
Westbound traffic will be detoured in Ebensburg using U.S. Route 219 North to U.S. Route 422 to U.S. Route 119 South to Blairsville. Eastbound traffic will be detoured using the on and off ramps around the structure.
