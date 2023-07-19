One could use a scorecard to determine what contractors are working where regarding streets in and around Indiana.
• One project that is getting a lot of attention right now is in the heart of downtown Indiana, where crews employed by Peoples Gas are installing new gas lines along Church Street between Seventh and 10th streets, and along South Ninth Street between Church and Philadelphia streets.
“These projects are part of our long-range infrastructure improvement plan,” said Peoples Gas Communications Manager Nick Paradise. “They’re replacing old pipe with new state-of-the-art pipeline,” which he said is “more reliable and safer” than older lines.
An interactive map on the peoples-gas.com website shows eight projects conducted in recent years in Indiana Borough as well as portions of White Township.
As for the work in the heart of downtown Indiana, borough officials said the Peoples Gas crews should be done this week, but may have to come back later to pave Church Street, particularly between Seventh and Eighth streets.
• Meanwhile, the borough’s summer bidded paving work is underway.
Borough officials said the contractor will be milling this week then paving the following, with Gompers and Carpenter avenues scheduled for milled today.
The borough is requesting that residents avoid parking for extended durations while work is underway.
- South and Clark avenues between Sixth Street and Maryland Way.
- Willow, Virginia and Diamond avenues between Sixth and Seventh streets.
- Maryland Way between South and Diamond avenues.
- Carpenter Avenue between Philadelphia and Church streets.
- Gompers Avenue between 10th and 11th streets.
• Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is continuing its work on Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) and its U.S. Route 422 interchange. That project still is scheduled for completion in December.
• PennDOT also was working overnights over the past two weeks on portions of Philadelphia Street in the borough and White Township.
• Elsewhere in Indiana County, PennDOT is alerting motorists to a closure with a detour on U.S. Route 22 West for a bridge repair on the Cramer Pike/state Route 403 bridge over Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said traffic impacts are as follows:
- There is a 10-foot width restriction for all traffic through Aug. 31 with alternating lane closures on eastbound and westbound Route 22.
- Beginning today and continuing through the end of July, Route 22 westbound will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. between McFeaters Road and the Route 403 on-ramp.
- Full closure of Route 22 eastbound under the structure will begin at the end of July following the westbound closure.
- Westbound traffic will be detoured in Ebensburg using U.S. Route 219 North to U.S. Route 422 to U.S. Route 119 South to Blairsville. Eastbound traffic will be detoured using the on and off ramps around the structure.
Gibbs said Allison Park Contracting of Gibsonia, Allegheny County, is completing this $725,000 project in East Wheatfield Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.