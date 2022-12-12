Plenty of patrons parked outside Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet, as part of a noontime crowd on the eatery’s final day of operations.
On a menu posted on its Facebook page, Roseann’s staff said, “We much appreciate the support and loyalty of our customers, who have become our friends.” Roseann’s Manager Cindy Lubold Duffalo announced a month ago that “after much deliberation and with regret” the business was closing permanently Friday.
The final menu offerings included bacon-cheddar wedge salad, pierogie lasagna, vegetable frittata, Reuben stromboli and six-packs of cupcakes.
The closing came just weeks after her brother, Joseph P. Lubold, closed the doors for the final time on the Rustic Lodge, on the other side of the parking lot along White Township’s Oakland Avenue from Roseann’s. Their grandparents, Tony and Emma Ricupero, started the Rustic Lodge in 1945, and Joseph Lubold ran it for 29 years.
Their mother, Roseann Lubold, started the Everyday Gourmet establishment in 1985. Roseann Lubold passed away on April 1 at the age of 92.
Her daughter said a month ago that, due to various challenges, it was no longer feasible to maintain the quantity, variety and quality of products for which the business was known.