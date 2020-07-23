An employee of Rosebud Mining Company was injured Wednesday morning in an accident involving a mining cart outside a facility in Armstrong Township.
“It was outside on the surface,” said Rosebud Vice President Jim Barker. “He was coherent, and we hope and pray that everything works out all right.”
Details of the accident were unclear. Barker said the employee was taken to a hospital.
In a Facebook message, the Elderton Volunteer Fire Department said it assisted with the landing zone for an airlift of the injured employee to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Elderton firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched to the scene at 8:40 a.m. by the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
A spokeswoman for the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration said Wednesday afternoon that her agency was investigating the matter.