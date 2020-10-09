A Rossiter man was ordered today to serve up to 12 years in prison for the fiery traffic crash death of a gas station worker two years ago in northern Indiana County.
James Eugene Brown, 35, faced 15 counts filed by state police at Indiana and spent time in and out of the county jail on varying bond requirements while he awaited trial.
Judge Thomas Bianco sentenced Brown to four to 10 years for a single felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, followed by one to two years for causing an accident resulting in death while under a license suspension, and followed by 90 days in jail for driving while impaired during a license suspension.
Bianco ruled that a penalty for driving under the influence of drugs would coincide with the other charges. Brown also was ordered to pay fines, restitution and costs of prosecution; court officials didn’t release the amounts.
Investigators said Brown, by his admission, had smoked marijuana and took heroin on the morning of July 5, 2018, then drove a car over the curb at Pikel’s Top Tier Fuels service station at the junction of Routes 119 and 85 in Home, Rayne Township. He told investigators that he drove because a companion with him in the car was too impaired.
The car crashed through the gas pumps then hit the gas station store and office, where it blocked the front entrance, set a fire that spread through the building and prevented clerk Melissa Myers, of Commodore, from escaping the blaze.
Myers, 52, died in the burning building.
Brown pleaded guilty July 24 to the most serious charges that he faced in a plea agreement approved in the county court. Of the remaining charges, nine were set aside from prosecution and one was withdrawn by the district attorney’s office.
For two years, Brown and his public defense attorneys, William Stephens and Taylor Johnson, argued that Brown was not fully responsible for Myers’ death in the store.
Brown also faces a series of shoplifting-related theft and receiving charges for offenses charged during his time free on bond while awaiting adjudication of the traffic death case.
Bianco today sentenced him to a concurrent term of two years of probation for one count of receiving stolen property.