Leaders of Rotary Club of Indiana gathered Wednesday to toast the 100th anniversary of the organization’s charter with Rotary International and informally looked ahead to celebratory events that could be scheduled within the unknown constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.
Having been largely confined to online activities since the start of the outbreak, Rotary officers and board members convened at Indiana Country Club to reflect on the club’s tradition of service to community and young people.
“We haven’t been able to plan much, even our regular meetings, for the last year, so just getting back together brings a sense of camaraderie,” said board Vice President Bill Geiger. “A lot of times, an anniversary marks the end of a period of observance, but because of COVID restrictions, this is the beginning of what we plan.”
The 100-Year Celebration Chairman Dan Fleming said the gathering was most fitting to remember the Sept. 1, 1921, presentation of the Rotary Club of Indiana charter.
Indiana Evening Gazette newspaper clippings from a century ago show the club’s first president was John Keith, the principal of Indiana Normal School. The official charter was granted three months after the club took form, amid a gala celebration May 26, 1921, by the Indiana Rotary’s 25 founding members and 150 guest Rotarians from Johnstown, Pittsburgh, Punxsutawney, Clearfield, Greensburg and Uniontown.
Officials of the Johnstown Rotary inducted the Indiana members and inaugurated the local club.
Rotary’s international motto, “Service Above Self,” has guided the work of the Indiana Club and the traditions it has followed for many decades.
Annually, the club presents dictionaries to third-grade students in every elementary school north of Blairsville in Indiana County and awards at least two scholarships to graduating seniors: one for an Indiana Area Senior High School student who advances to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and another to an Indiana County Technology Center student who moves on to post-secondary education. The club’s signature fundraising event, the Rotary Luxury Raffle, raised one-half million dollars over the past 20 years. Each year, Rotary assesses community needs and awards aid to the projects that may have the most impact.
Without the guarantee of safely conducting the prestigious event, usually conducted in November, Kiwanis has set aside the Luxury Raffle for a second year due to the pandemic.
The immediate plans, however, call for Rotary of Indiana to present trophies today to the winners of the 4-H Livestock Show at the Indiana County Fair.
Supporting youth is a hallmark of Rotary’s service, said Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna, a member of the centennial planning committee and a Paul Harris Fellow.
“This will be a yearlong celebration. It’s a really important milestone and for us, it’s not just about our membership and our organization, but about the impact that Rotary has made on our communities of Indiana County and beyond,” Osseiran-Hanna said. “Because through the scholarships that have been awarded, students have made an impact in changing the world at large. It is Rotary International, and there’s so much that we do in the world.”
The coronavirus pandemic has slowed but not halted the Rotary organization in Indiana, she said.
“What’s important to underscore is, with what has been going on with COVID, that Rotary did step up and help the community with special grants to Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Indiana Regional Medical Center and also to IUP Students in Need organization,” Osseiran-Hanna said.
“It’s important that an organization like Rotary has been able to pivot at a moment’s notice and help.”