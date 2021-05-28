What is a hero?
“You can be a hero in many different ways,” said Indiana PA CareerLink administrator Kevin Lazor, who was touting another of his roles, as a specialist in the U.S. Army who served in the Gulf War, during the invocation at Thursday’s Flags For Heroes event held by Indiana Midday Rotary Club along Indian Springs Road.
Lazor recalled Leonard M. “Mac” Edder (1924-2013), a Marine Corps veteran of World War II who came home to be a husband, a father and, for Lazor, a grandfather who served in many ways as a father figure.
His recollection of Edder was capped with his memory of the last time he spoke to his grandfather, before the complications that followed a stroke claimed Edder.
Lazor said heroes could be found among first responders and in the medical field, among other venues, and in foxholes where “you have to depend on the person ... next to you.”
He also talked about colors of the American flag — the white that stands for purity and innocence, the red for valor and bravery, and the blue for vigilance, perseverance, and justice — and he quoted John 15:13, which in one translation reads, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
Flags For Heroes was affected as were other events by the COVID-19 pandemic, happening in 2019 but not last year.
This year the flags will be out until June 14, along Indian Springs Road in front of St. Andrew’s Village. Medallions attached to those flags honor the heroes.
All proceeds raised from sponsorship of the flags will benefit local organizations supported by the Rotary Club of Indiana Midday. More details about Flags for Heroes as well as how to make donations can be found at https://www. indianamiddayrotary.org/flags-for-heroes.