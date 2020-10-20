The state Department of Transportation has announced that State Route 110 will close at the Frances Bridge from Wednesday through Oct. 28.
Frances Bridge is the last of four bridges to be replaced on Route 110 and Route 4005. The structure will be constructed in one phase with crews working 24 hours a day.
Crews from Mele & Mele & Sons Inc. will be completing the bridge construction as part of this $3.7 million replacement project.
Motorists on Route 119 northbound and southbound should exit at Route 286 Indiana/Clymer. Continue onto Route 286 (Philadelphia Street), turn right onto North Fourth Street and continue to Route 4005 (Old Route 119).
Westbound traffic on Route 110 will have full access to Mabon Drive and limited access to Francis Road. Motorists traveling eastbound on Route110 will have full access to Lutz School Road (State Route 4003). There will be limited access to Butler Auto Supply, Burkett’s Nursery and Blais Veterinarian Clinic.