BLACK LICK — The proposal to construct a bridge for hikers and bicyclists to cross the four-lane U.S. Route 22 west of Blairsville, first publicly proposed 11 years ago, has survived a years-long battle by Burrell Township officials to halt the plan.
The township’s board of supervisors Wednesday approved a land development plan for the bridge, but only the bridge, after a month of study by Burrell Township’s consulting engineer.
The supervisors had twice before denied a construction permit after finding the plan didn’t fully comply with the township’s land development ordinance.
The Indiana County Board of Commissioners first aired the plan in June 2011 when an Indiana County Regional Trail Connectivity Study suggested that a pedestrian- and bike-only span — then estimated at $1.2 million — could make a connection for the Ghost Town Trail, Hoodlebug Trail and West Penn Trail, all on the north side of Route 22, and give their users access to the Blairsville area south of the highway.
The development of a trail along the Conemaugh River and through downtown Blairsville gave county officials hopes that the bridge would be a key to linking trails for regional hiking and biking.
By itself, the bridge would be anchored at the Corporate Campus industrial park near Cornell Road and at the park-and-ride lot along Old Route 119 near the Route 22 ramps.
For the better part of the last decade, the township supervisors said the trails in the region don’t actually pass by either of the bridge’s end points, complained that the bridge would be a distraction to motorists on Route 22 and charged that the project — most recently estimated at $3 million — represented money that could be better spent elsewhere.
Although county economic development and recreation leaders have worked on extensions for the local trails, none of them yet reach the planned Route 22 bridge. And Burrell Township’s engineer, James Garvin, of Blairsville, made light of that in his letter to the supervisors:
“This review and recommendation for approval does not include approvals for Attachments C and D (representing the trail connections), as they are identified as ‘Conceptual’ and have been deemed incomplete. … This recommendation is only for the pedestrian bridge portion of this land development plan and shall not be taken as a recommendation for approval of the Cornell Connector Conceptual Design … and Pine Ridge Park Connector Conceptual Design.”
In the letter, Garvin described at length the shortcomings of proposed plans for use of Cornell Road as part of the trails to be linked to the bridge, ranging from the width needed to accommodate vehicular traffic plus a reserved bike lane, the annual and long-term maintenance needs that would be created, and the location of the trail crossing near the River Valley School campus entrance.
Supervisors Dan Shacreaw and John Shields approved Garvin’s recommendation, “so that we don’t violate our own ordinance,” Shacreaw said.
Chairman Larry Henry was absent from the board’s monthly business meeting.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Accepted a bid of $7,501 from Penn View Exploration for the purchase of a Model 383 Massey Ferguson tractor with a side deck mower.
“It’s a little more than we expected, but we’ll take it,” Shields said.
• Scheduled a series of budget workshop meetings for 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, 27 and 28 in the main office at the township building.
• Reported that the township’s 2021 audit report is available for public review at the township office.
• Announced that construction of a waterline to serve just over a dozen homes on Campbell’s Mill and Falling Run roads by Highridge Water Authority would begin in mid-October and possibly be completed before the end of the year.
• Learned from Burrell Township Library Director Jen Van Hannak that the library would host a fundraising super bingo game at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Black Lick fire station; a book sale from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at Innovation Center; and a drag queen bingo fundraiser on Nov. 12.
• Announced that the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company has postponed a cash bash fundraiser originally set for Sunday until Nov. 6 at the fire station. The fire department will hold its last hoagie sale of the year on Oct. 1.