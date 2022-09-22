BLACK LICK — The proposal to construct a bridge for hikers and bicyclists to cross the four-lane U.S. Route 22 west of Blairsville, first publicly proposed 11 years ago, has survived a years-long battle by Burrell Township officials to halt the plan.

The township’s board of supervisors Wednesday approved a land development plan for the bridge, but only the bridge, after a month of study by Burrell Township’s consulting engineer.

