Ruby Tuesday Inc., a chain of restaurants that includes one in White Township, announced Wednesday that it had filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the federal Bankruptcy Code.
In a news release, Ruby Tuesday said it reached an understanding with secured lenders to support a restructuring through financing and a plan to provide a sustainable path forward for the chain.
The release did not give specifics of the financial situation, but Ruby Tuesday CEO Shawn Lederman insisted that the chain would continue to operate “business as usual” throughout its reorganization.
“This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday,’” Lederman said. “With this critical step in our transformation for long-term financial health, this is ‘Hello’ to a stronger Ruby Tuesday.”
Locally, Ruby Tuesday has a restaurant at 1414 Indian Springs Road, near Oakland Avenue on the southern end of the White Township business district.
Regionally, the chain has restaurants in Somerset, New Castle and DuBois.