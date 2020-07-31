Pennsylvania Superior Court has reversed an Indiana County Common Pleas Court decision that would have limited prosecution of former Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Brady DiStefano in the 2017 death of a fellow IUP Phi Delta Theta fraternity brother, Caleb Zweig.
The ruling filed Wednesday sends the matter back to Indiana County Court where DiStefano now is scheduled for a jury trial to begin at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16 before Indiana County President Judge William J. Martin.
DiStefano, of Johnstown, who turned 23 last month, was accused by Indiana Borough police of strangling and killing Zweig, 20, of Rockville, Md., during an altercation along Wayne Avenue on Feb. 3, 2017.
He has faced charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault. Both charges were dismissed in county court on Nov. 9, 2017, and the homicide dismissal was upheld as the appeals court found county prosecutors did not present a prima facie case for a homicide conviction.
However, the assault charge was reinstated on appeal on Oct. 18, 2018.
“We find the lower court abused its discretion in excluding evidence related to the causation of the victim’s death,” Judges Mary P. Murray and Maria McLaughlin and President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens said in the ruling dated Wednesday.
The state appeals court judges rejected an “in limine” motion claiming that evidence related to the cause of Zweig’s death was inadmissible because it was irrelevant and unduly prejudicial.
In court documents, police said a witness to the fight saw DiStefano on top of an unconscious Zweig, and DiStefano grabbing Zweig by his neck.
At a preliminary hearing in April 2017, Dr. Ashley Zezulak, of Forensic DX in Windber, said Zweig was in perfect physical health based on her observations and tests and that “nothing else turned up” during an autopsy. She said information from police led her to a “diagnosis of exclusion,” and testified the cause of death was asphyxiation.
The Superior Court judges disagreed with Martin’s finding that it would be highly prejudicial to DiStefano’s defense to allow Zezulak to offer an expert opinion on the cause of Zweig’s death.
They concurred with the argument of Indiana County prosecutors that “the trial court’s pre-trial order will substantially handicap the prosecution of this case.”
The judges cited a state Supreme Court ruling that “in the case of expert testimony, (t)o be relevant, evidence need not be conclusive.”
Court records show DiStefano has posted $50,000 bond and is not in custody.
Altoona attorney Thomas M. Dickey has represented DiStefano from the start. Gina Ryan Force is listed in court documents as the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case, which began under former District Attorney Patrick Dougherty and continues under his successor, Robert Manzi.