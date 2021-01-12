The use of social media has generated some angst for members of the Indiana Area school board.
Board President Walter Schroth blasted a December social media message that accused the school board of quietly devising a plan to close Horace Mann Elementary School.
He didn’t mention names, but his comment apparently was directed at board member Barbara Barker, who wrote on Facebook on Dec. 7 that the board’s Buildings Grounds and Transportation Committee would “talk about closing Horace Mann and turning Eisenhower into a 500-student school to house all fourth- and fifth-graders. The first steps to this process will be voted on at the board meeting directly after.”
Barker updated the message later to report that the committee didn’t say which school would be closed, “but the conversation has started.”
Schroth leveled the criticism in a prepared statement declaring 2020 “the most horrific year” of his life and decrying the political division that marked the year.
“The level of partisanship and the collective attitude by any given side that it is — my side — right or wrong, no matter what, has been disastrous across the country. We cannot allow this type of vitriol to drive this school district, nor drive it down to a point where we cannot have good, honest and transparent conversations — on any subject related to the education of our students,” he read.
Schroth said the board and administration have tried to be transparent about district business and to be interactive with residents of the district. Talk of closing Horace Mann is not now, nor has been, under board or committee discussion, he said.
“Specifically, the recent social media posts accusing this board and/or its committees of secretly planning the closure of Horace Mann Elementary are categorically false; and those spreading these unfounded allegations or rumors are simply being dishonest with the public.”
In response, Barker said later during the meeting that the district has passively rejected Horace Mann School by a lack of upkeep. Actively taking care of the school would signal to the public that the district does not want to close it, she said.
“Perhaps its time to start investing in the necessary repairs to the building,” Barker said. “For starters, the board committee could look at upgrading the electrical system, roof and handicapped accessibility in the building.”
But the district has invested in improvements at the century-old landmark Indiana Borough school by overhauling the entrance and office suite, improved security, made a handicapped-accessible restroom, performing energy-saving heating and lighting system upgrades and fixing the roof in recent years, Schroth and director Tom Harley said.
In other business, the board:
• Endorsed a series of “principles of governance and leadership” promoted by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for unified conduct of school district business by the board of directors, that Schroth said have been violated by untruthful talk of closing Horace Mann School.
“To spread incorrect information, falsehoods or outright lies, not only is a violation of our Principles of Governance and Leadership, but in the end impedes our ability to provide the best education for our students,” he said.
• Reported holding an executive session prior to the business session for discussion of the labor contract with Indiana Area Education Association, the teachers’ union, which expires in 2022, and conferred with solicitor Ron Repak on a series of appeals filed by the district against several property value reassessments that stand to reduce tax payments.
• Roundly praised the district’s supervisor of buildings and grounds, Greg Trout, who submitted notice that he would retire July 6. Several directors commended Trout’s oversight of the school buildings and his close relationships with the school board. Trout has worked 27 years at the district. The directors called for early appointment of a successor to assure a smooth transition.
• Accepted with regret the retirement notice of drivers’ education teacher Joseph Socol, effective July 15. He has served 25 years at the senior high school.
• Recognized school bus driver Debra Shaffer and commended her for taking quick action to evacuate students from a bus that caught on fire while driving a route through Armstrong Township in December.
“Great work, heroic actions and behavior,” District Superintendent Mike Vuckovich said. “She’s just an incredible woman.”
• Agreed to appoint Julie Barbara, Lori Lombard, Joseph Kovaleski, Lori Dadson, Tara Maruca, Brandon Scardina, Sue Brown, Jen Helm, Jenna Gizzi, Scott Herrington, Robyn Nicewonger, Michael Farina, Carolyn Detweiler, Jennifer Rinkevich, Holly Marusa, Hollee Jones, Julianne Laird, Kristen Bytner, Kacey Cowburn, Lauren Cunningham and Michelle Jordan to the district’s Comprehensive Planning Committee.
• Approved an agreement with 95 percent Group for new training and materials for language arts at a cost of no more than $2,800.
• Renewed and expanded an agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania for speech and language pathology services by university students in Indiana’s early primary grades.
The program now has four IUP students serving in Ben Franklin Elementary School and will grow to a complement of 10 students assisting 50 to 100 students in Ben Franklin and East Pike schools, Vuckovich said.
The agreement passed on a vote of 6-0. Directors Ute Lowery and Tamara Leeper, who work at the IUP department providing the service, abstained, and board member Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro was absent.
• Accepted a donation of $25 from Junior Women’s Civic Club for use at the senior high school.
• Approved revisions to the district’s Athletic and Extracurricular Health and Safety Plan.
• Granted tenure contracts to senior high science teacher Samantha Betta and elementary teacher Lisa Black, upon satisfactory completion of three years of teaching.
• Accepted the resignation of paraeducator Ruth Thomas due to retirement, effective immediately, and Alex Clark due to relocation effective Jan. 4. The district will advertise to hire replacement paraeducators.
• Hired Jose Estevez as a long-term guidance counselor effective Monday (Jan. 18) through the end of the school year at daily pay of $247.93.
• Hired Veronica Norton as a long-term substitute teacher retroactive to Dec. 11 through March 30 at daily pay of $247.93.
• Hired Maria Kokolis as a long-term elementary substitute teacher beginning upon completion of all paperwork through the end of the school year at a daily rate of $247.93.