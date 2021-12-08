The Rustic Lodge, a popular banquet facility with a long history in Indiana, will close its doors next year on Oct. 31, owner Joseph P. Lubold said this week.
The facility, which got its start at 2199 Oakland Ave. on July 5, 1945, by owners Tony and Emma Ricupero, has been in operation for more than 75 years.
In that time, there were three generations operating the independent family business, Lubold said in a news release.
He called the decision to close “difficult.”
“Twenty-nine years ago, I began the journey of continuing my grandparents’ life devotion,” Lubold said. “I have always said that ‘retirement’ was not something in my family’s vocabulary. However, the challenges of conducting an owner-operated business today are unprecedented and have caused this journey to come to an end.”
Lubold said the closing date was selected carefully in order to to honor current customer bookings.
“We have selected Oct. 31, 2022, as our closing date for the sole purpose of honoring all of our current contracted events in addition to all of the ones we hope to book until the end,” he said.
“It has become my priority to be sure the reputation my grandparents have established continues until the very end.”
Lubold said he is “very appreciative” of the support received by the community, employees, family and customers.
“The Indiana community is the sole reason our family business has been able to succeed for over 75 years,” he said.
“Without their encouragement and support, we would not have been so blessed. I’m very proud of my accomplishments over the past 29 years and very grateful to all those who have helped me along the way.”
He noted Sunday brunch will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each week until the closure, and that the lodge is booking events up to the closing date.
“We look forward to serving our loyal customers up until our closing,” he said. “I will be committed to continuing my family’s 75- plus year reputation of providing the best possible service by being honest, hardworking and serving them how I would want to be served until the very end.”