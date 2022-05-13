Senior Hailey Clark and freshman Callie Reaugh were selected as the Rotary Club selections for April and May respectively. Hailey Clark is an NHS member and has taken six College in the High School classes as well as AP U.S. History. She has participated in track and field as well as pickleball at the club level.
In addition to her Rotary honor, she was named the Kiwanis Student of the month for May as well. She has earned the Indiana County READY certificate.
Hailey will be attending the University of Pittsburgh, main campus, to major in neuroscience. After graduation, she plans to attend medical school to become a neurologist.
Just starting her freshman year, the faculty already sees promise in Callie Reaugh. She has taken College in High School Spanish, and has interest in STEM.
Athletically, Callie is active in cross country and softball, playing the latter on a travel team as well. She was also a member of the D 6 championship basketball team this year.
Callie is involved in Remembering Adam and student council and volunteers with her church group.
The faculty at RVHS would like to thank the Rotary Club for allowing us to honor these outstanding students.
For more information on this endeavor, contact Andrea Del Favero at delfave ro.a@rvsdpa.org.