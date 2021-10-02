Alex Nsengimana was within an inch of being executed in the 1994 Rwandan genocide when the 6-year-old slipped in a “cow pie,” causing the bullet to miraculously miss his head.
“Never underestimate the power of God and what He can do,” Nsengimana shared Saturday at the Hilltop Baptist Church in White Township. “He can use anything, even a cow pie.”
He had watched his neighbors — members of a militant group — torture and kill his grandmother and uncle, and was running with thousands of others to seek refuge in the city.
Nsengimana escaped being among the 1 million Tutsi horrifically killed from April through July of 1994. The genocide left more than 400,000 children orphans.
He went to live with relatives, but when his uncle died and his aunt fell ill, he was put in the orphanage across the road with 250 other children. His aunt died three months later.
“My mom had died,” he said, “and we never knew my father. We lost my grandmother and uncle in the genocide, so when my aunt and uncle died, we literally had no one.”
One day Operation Christmas Child came and Nsengimana was given a shoebox gift. That simple gift sowed seeds of love and hope that he was so desperate for as a 7-year-old boy.
It also led to his discovery of a God who loves him, and that He has plans to prosper and not to harm him, as well as plans to give him hope and a future.
Part of his journey came in 2013 when he went back to the same Rwandan orphanage to hand out shoeboxes packed with the same message of love and hope as his gift.
His escape from death, gift-filled shoebox and faith also transformed his heart, allowing him to express forgiveness — face-to-face — and minister to his uncle’s killer.
Through his internal healing, Nsengimana said he realized that God loves the man who killed his uncle just as much as he loves Nsengimana.
“I always thought that God must surely love me more because I was a child,” he shared, “but He loves that person (the killer) just as much.”
He said though shoeboxes are filled with joyous gifts, their impact is part of something far greater.
“When you pack a shoebox, it’s the beginning of that child’s testimony,” he said.
Nsengimana and his wife currently live in Boone, N.C., and he serves with Operation Christmas Child. His brother lives in Wisconsin and his sister in Rwanda.