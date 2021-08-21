A Rwandan genocide survivor will share his story of God’s divine protection from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at Hilltop Baptist Church in White Township.
Orphaned by age 4, Alex Nsengimana watched as his grandmother and uncle were tortured and slaughtered in the Rwandan genocide.
In 1994, the spirit of death hovered over the whole nation. Husbands killed wives; parents killed children.
And neighbors — whom they even knew by name — turned against neighbors, killing them in the height of the tribal unrest.
Nsengimana miraculously fled death, and after his family was gone, his aunt took care of him and his brother.
But his aunt fell ill and died. He was put in an orphanage where one year later he received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.
That simple gift sowed seeds of love and hope that Nsengimana was so desperate for as a 7-year-old boy.
It also led to his discovery of a God who loves him, and that He has a very specific plan and purpose for his life.
He now serves with Operation Christmas Child, and has gone back to the same Rwandan orphanage to spread the same hope and love through shoebox gifts.
Nsengimana will share his story of God’s divine protection and intervention in a genocide that horrifically took over 1 million lives.
His escape from death, a gift-filled shoebox and faith have transformed his heart, allowing him to forgive and minister to his family’s killer.
All are welcome to attend Nsengimana’s presentation and stay afterwards for a time of fellowship and refreshments.
For more information or to RSVP, please contact Karla Sunderlin, West Central PA area coordinator, at (814) 496-4456.