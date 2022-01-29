S&T Bank has announced the promotions of three executives into critical roles to support the company’s continued growth and success.
Steve Drahnak has been promoted to chief commercial banking officer and will continue to report to David Antolik, president. He currently serves as the bank’s market president for western Pennsylvania.
Drahnak will continue in that role and will assume responsibility for all aspects of commercial banking, including oversight of commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, business credit and treasury management.
During his 30-year tenure at S&T, Drahnak has served in various capacities in the credit, consumer and commercial banking lines of business. He serves as the chairman of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce board.
“This promotion reflects S&T’s commitment to excellence,” said Chris McComish, chief executive officer of S&T Bank. “In his time with S&T, Steve has been integral in numerous growth and service initiatives and his strong leadership and deep expertise will prove invaluable in continuing the development of our employees and strengthening the banking experience for our customers.”
Heidi Williams has been promoted to senior vice president, community market executive and CRE team manager for western Pennsylvania. In her new role, Williams will be responsible for driving collaboration between all business lines and serving as the primary authority for complex consumer and commercial banking functions.
She leads the community market’s CRE banking team including commercial bankers, portfolio managers and loan documentation officers.
Over the past 23 years at S&T, Williams has held a variety of positions, including commercial banking relationship manager and commercial banking regional director CRE.
Jonathan Kowalski has been promoted to senior vice president, metro market executive and C&I team manager for western Pennsylvania.
In his new role, Kowalski will be responsible for driving collaboration between all business lines and serving as the primary authority for complex consumer and commercial banking functions.
He leads the metro market’s C&I banking team including commercial bankers, portfolio managers and loan documentation officers.
Kowalski, a 17-year banking veteran, joined S&T in 2015.
“I have complete confidence in Heidi and Jon as I transition into my expanded role. They have longstanding tenures with the company, know our business well and, most importantly, understand our customers and how to best serve them,” Drahnak said.
“I look forward to what’s ahead for S&T and our customers with their leadership.”