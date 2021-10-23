The board of directors of S&T Bancorp Inc., the holding company for S&T Bank, on Monday declared a cash dividend of 29 cents per share.
This is an increase of 3.6 percent compared to a common stock dividend of $0.28 per share declared in the same period last year. The annualized yield using the Oct. 18 closing price of $30.34 is 3.8 percent.
The dividend is payable Nov. 18 to shareholders of record on Nov. 4.
Also, S&T on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $27.6 million.
The bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.
S&T posted revenue of $87.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $84.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts.
S&T Bancorp is a $9.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Indiana and operates locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York.