S&T Bancorp Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), holding company for Indiana-based S&T Bank, announced Tuesday that Michael Golden has joined that company as executive vice president and chief operating officer.
The bank said Golden will oversee the functional activities in support of the bank’s strategic objectives, ensuring proper operational controls, administrative practices, systems and customer solutions are in place to effectively grow the organization and maximize operating efficiency. He also serves as a member of the senior leadership team.
Golden has spent the majority of his 26-year professional career in the banking industry, most recently serving as head of digital and business technology at PNCBank where he led the development and execution of key objectives including digital transformation and reorganization of business technology strategy and product development for PNC’s asset management group.
“With a strong team surrounding him, I am eager to welcome Michael into the S&T Bank family and utilize his experience in this role,” shared Chris McComish, S&T’s chief executive officer. “We believe Michael is the right choice to complement our people-forward purpose, execute strategic priorities and drive process improvements for all of our stakeholders.”
Golden is a native of Pittsburgh who received his bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and his master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.
