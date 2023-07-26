S&T bank logo.jpg

S&T Bancorp Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), holding company for Indiana-based S&T Bank, announced Tuesday that Michael Golden has joined that company as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The bank said Golden will oversee the functional activities in support of the bank’s strategic objectives, ensuring proper operational controls, administrative practices, systems and customer solutions are in place to effectively grow the organization and maximize operating efficiency. He also serves as a member of the senior leadership team.