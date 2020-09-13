S&T Bank has launched a new website, built in a mobile-first, responsive design with easier navigation. S&T has also introduced a one-of-a-kind digital online sales tool, Merlin.
According to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, “as the COVID-19 pandemic places constraints on in-person retail banking and forces customers to increase reliance on digital service channels, banks are facing an important test.” The study highlights that “52 percent of retail bank customers classified as branch-dependent before the pandemic, and successfully transitioning them to digital — without compromising customer experience — will be critical in the weeks and months ahead.”
Due to the high demand for online and mobile digital services, S&T’s new website and online sales tool is designed to adapt to customers’ individual financial needs.
“Our number one priority at S&T Bank is giving our customers the tools they need to meet their financial goals,” Dana Wysinger, chief marketing officer of S&T, said in a news release. “With the pandemic accelerating the shift of consumer behavior from visiting a branch to online, we’ve made strategic investments in our technology and innovation to deliver a best-in-class digital banking experience for our customers.”
The new website contains relevant content, tips and tools to enable customers to become more self-sufficient and knowledgeable about their financial well-being.
The bank’s new personified icon, Merlin, is designed to give customers an enhanced and simplified digital banking experience. It guides customers through a quick and easy financial assessment on www.stbank. com, and then allows them to apply for the products they need directly on the site through a new online shopping cart.
“He’s our new financial wizard whose role is to help customers find the right product solutions that fit their financial circumstances,” Wysinger said. “Through the data and analytics collected, Merlin will help us learn more about our customers and provide a holistic view to further assist them with their financial journey.”