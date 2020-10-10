S&T Bank announced Tuesday that Jordyn Kemats has been hired as executive vice president of consumer sales, strategy and transformation, and Susan Nicholson has been promoted to executive vice president of employee services.
“S&T Bank is excited to welcome Jordyn Kemats and Susan Nicholson to our leadership team. We’re making strategic investments and looking to continue on this path of steady growth,” said David Antolik, president of S&T Bank. “Jordyn and Susan’s positions are critical as they will help S&T Bank continue to prioritize customers’ needs and ensure our employees have the necessary tools to succeed and grow within this institution. We believe their diverse experience in the industry will play an integral role in transforming and growing our business.”
Prior to joining S&T, Kemats held various management positions at Huntington Bank, where she was responsible for transforming and improving consumer bank colleague sales and service behaviors, tools and process across 857 branches. In addition, she was responsible for the research, design and implementation of an innovative sales process that utilized branch and digital tools to improve both consumer and business customer experiences.
Nicholson has been with S&T for over 23 years and has held various positions in the retail branch network and worked extensively as a retail trainer and organizational development manager. She now directs a team of 17 employees who handle every aspect of the human resources and training functions for 1,100-plus employees in three states.
S&T Bancorp, parent company of S&T Bank, is a $9.5 billion bank holding company based in Indiana.