Two military veterans, one the son of an S&T Bank employee, the other a neighbor of an employee of the Indiana-based bank, were recipients of a “Hot Dogs for Heroes” event Thursday afternoon outside the Indiana County Court House.
That’s where “Hot Dog John” Minda often has his cart, laden with weiners, buns, fixings and sometimes chips, for a lunchtime crowd that can include employees from the courthouse as well as the S&T Bank headquarters across Philadelphia Street.
Bank employees — including members of the Stars and Stripes ERG (Employee Resource Group) at the bank — joined forces with Minda to offer a benefit luncheon that drew long lines — even including at least two employees from nearby First Commonwealth Bank — all for a good cause:
• Dakota King, the son of a bank employee, suffered a near-fatal injury during a training exercise while serving in the Army at Fort Benning, Ga., “faces challenges every day as he works through his recovery,” a sign said alongside Minda’s hot dog cart.
“His greatest need is for a service dog trained to recognize and alert him to specific needs,” the sign also read.
• Dan Shacreaw, the neighbor of a bank employee, is better known in Burrell Township as a supervisor and for the past 18 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company.
He is “an eight-year Army veteran with one tour in Afghanistan” who came home to battle a different enemy: Cancer.
The sign on the hot dog cart concluded: “Proceeds of the sale will benefit Dakota and Dan ... and thank them for their sacrifice.”
Thursday’s benefit isn’t the only public service on the bank’s calendar.
On Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in IRMC Park the bank will join the Indiana County Community Action Program for the return of “The Best Slice of Indiana,” a tasting event that has music, raffles ... and, of course, pizza, with samples from all over the county.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, ages 12 and under.
All proceeds from this event will benefit ICCAP, a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve as the community agency to mobilize services and resources needed to empower individuals to progress toward self-sufficiency.
A link is available for tickets on the Indiana County Tourist Bureau website. More details also can be obtained at S&T Bank.
