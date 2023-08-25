Hot Dogs for Heroes

S&T Bank employee Lisa Jacobson had this sign for passerby on Philadelphia Street Thursday afternoon, as she touted an effort to help military veterans Dakota King and Dan Shacreaw, where for $5 one could get a hot dog from “Hot Dog John” Minda along with a pastry and a beverage.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Two military veterans, one the son of an S&T Bank employee, the other a neighbor of an employee of the Indiana-based bank, were recipients of a “Hot Dogs for Heroes” event Thursday afternoon outside the Indiana County Court House.

That’s where “Hot Dog John” Minda often has his cart, laden with weiners, buns, fixings and sometimes chips, for a lunchtime crowd that can include employees from the courthouse as well as the S&T Bank headquarters across Philadelphia Street.