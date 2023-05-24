Citizens-S&T Bank

Pictured from left are Jeff Grim, CAS analyst; three members of the Citizens’ Ambulance board, Helena Rados Derr, senior vice president of Stewart Capital Advisors LLC, a subsidiary of S&T Bank, Mark Bartolini, an S&T senior vice president, and Tae Ayers, CAS board treasurer and S&T vice president for community banking; paramedic Cliff Clawson; emergency medical technician Taylor Blanzy; and Mike Dunn, 911 operations manager.

 Submitted

Indiana-based S&T Bank has made a $15,000 contribution to Citizens’ Ambulance Service as part of the CAS May Match Challenge.

That is the challenge in which an anonymous donor agreed to match every donation the regional ambulance service receives, dollar-for-dollar, up to $75,000, through the month of May, to help provide for the vital services CAS provides to the community.