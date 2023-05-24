Indiana-based S&T Bank has made a $15,000 contribution to Citizens’ Ambulance Service as part of the CAS May Match Challenge.
That is the challenge in which an anonymous donor agreed to match every donation the regional ambulance service receives, dollar-for-dollar, up to $75,000, through the month of May, to help provide for the vital services CAS provides to the community.
The challenge began earlier this month with a $15,000 contribution from Center Township.
Citizens’ is operating with a $1.3 million deficit for 2023, according to CAS Board Secretary Sandi Gillette.
Earlier this spring, there was the Jo-Jo fund-raising effort that met a goal of $200,000.
“The generosity of the Indiana community is truly something special,” Gillette said after receiving donations during one of a series of gatherings that took place in IRMC Park in downtown Indiana.
