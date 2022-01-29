The board of directors of S&T Bancorp Inc., the holding company for S&T Bank, declared a per-share cash dividend of 29 cents at its regular meeting on Monday.
This is an increase of 3.6 percent compared to a common stock dividend of 28 cents per share declared in the same period in the prior year.
The dividend is payable Feb. 24 to shareholders of record on Feb. 10. The annualized yield using Monday’s closing price of $32.74 is 3.5 percent.
S&T Bancorp is a $9.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Indiana and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York.