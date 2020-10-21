The board of directors of S&T Bancorp Inc., the holding company for S&T Bank, declared a per-share cash dividend of 28 cents at its regular meeting on Monday.
It is the same as the common stock dividend reported during the same period last year.
The dividend is payable Nov. 19 to shareholders of record on Nov. 5. The annualized yield using Monday’s closing price of $19.90 is 5.6 percent.
S&T Bancorp is a $9.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Indiana and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. It operates in five markets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Upstate New York.