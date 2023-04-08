Indiana-based S&T Bank announced Thursday that Susan Nicholson, chief human resources officer, was named a 2023 Women of Influence award winner, presented by the Pittsburgh Business Times.
The award honors the region’s most influential business women with a strong record of performance who have made a difference in their communities and are leaving their mark on the business community.
Nicholson started her career at S&T in 1997 as a part-time teller while completing her degree in health and human services. For more than 25 years, her hard work, desire to help others advance and willingness to continually go above and beyond have allowed a remarkable career to unfold at S&T. Her belief in the professional development of others has also been evident outside the bank in her role as a mentor and trainer for HR professionals in Indiana County as a part of the SHRM certification process. Her people-forward leadership style is visible in the way she cares for the organization at large, individual employees and the surrounding community.
Over the years, she has partnered with and volunteered at a multitude of organizations giving her time, talents and energy to improve the lives of others. Some of these organizations include the Neighborhood Academy, Habitat for Humanity, Alice Paul House, BankWork$, United Way, Junior Achievement, For The One, Youth with a Mission and the American Cancer Society.
“Susan is an incredible leader and we congratulate her on receiving this honor,” said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. “She serves with a relentless passion that is truly commendable and her contributions to S&T and the community are a direct reflection of her willingness to make people her purpose.”