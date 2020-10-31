Indiana-based S&T Bank has hired a former Huntington Bank director to serve as executive vice president and director of consumer banking.
Jason Forman joins S&T after having held various management positions at BBVA, FirstMerit and most recently Huntington, where he was a regional director responsible for 216 branches and 1,450 employees.
In his new role, Forman will oversee the next phase of growth and transformation for retail banking, mortgage, consumer lending, retail business banking and wealth management in five markets across Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York.
“Jason’s exceptional banking knowledge and ability to increase revenue across multiple business lines makes him an excellent addition to our leadership team,” S&T Bank President David G. Antolik said in a news release. “His focus on driving innovation, striving for operational excellence and improving the customer experience will directly contribute to the growth of our consumer lines of business.”
In previous jobs, Forman’s responsibilities included retail banking, mortgage, business banking and financial advisory lines of business.
S&T Bank is a full-service financial institution with assets of $9.2 billion.