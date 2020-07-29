The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp Inc., the holding company for S&T Bank, declared a 28 cents per share cash dividend for the second quarter at its regular meeting held Monday.
This is an increase of 3.7 percent compared to a common stock dividend of 27 cents per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the July 27, 2020, closing price of $22.93 is 4.9 percent. The dividend is payable Aug. 27 to shareholders of record on Aug. 13.
S&T Bank has operations in five markets including western and eastern Pennsylvania, northeast and central Ohio, and Upstate New York.