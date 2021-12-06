S&T Bank recently announced the promotion of Jodi Presloid to senior vice president, director of branch banking within consumer banking.
“This is an exciting time for S&T Bank as opportunities arise to advance talent from within the organization,” said Jason Forman, executive vice president, director of consumer banking, in a news release. “Jodi’s longstanding dedication to our customers, culture and colleagues has helped her become a highly respected leader. I look forward to her continued leadership and contributions in the years to come.”
Presloid, a tenured industry veteran with 23 years of banking experience, joined S&T Bank in 2004 as a community banking manager. She has held roles of increasing responsibility during her 17-year career at S&T before advancing to a regional banking manager in 2019.
In her new role, Presloid is responsible for performance, administration and coordination of retail banking activities throughout the S&T branch network. She will further S&T’s commitment to new customer acquisition, existing customer growth, world-class customer service and lines of business partnerships.
An active community member, Presloid volunteers at local food banks, Junior Achievement and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She previously served on boards for the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce as well as the Punxsutawney Rotary.