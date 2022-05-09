Seniors for Safe Driving classes will be held from noon to 4 p.m. June 20 and July 25 at Summit Church, 2707 West Pike, White Township.
The senior citizen driver improvement course is designed to help drivers understand how aging affects driving abilities and provide insight about driving on today’s roadways.
The classes are PennDOT approved, designed for drivers 55 and older and provide a multi-year discount on your auto insurance (as mandated by Pennsylvania state law). There is no testing or behind-the-wheel driving; the course is meant to refresh your driving skills and your knowledge of the rules of the road.
To register for a class, call (800) 559-4880 or (724) 283-0245, or register online at www.seniorsfor safedriving.com.