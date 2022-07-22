Many Pennsylvanians are facing dangerously high temperatures and stifling humidity, and those conditions are sticking around for the upcoming weekend.
By Sunday, according to AccuWeather, some 160 million Americans may experience conditions that feel as if the temperature is 100 degrees or higher.
AccuWeather forecasters said that would include Philadelphia, much of southeastern Pennsylvania, and major cities along the I-95 corridor.
It seemingly isn’t so bad for Indiana, where highs are forecast at 86 today, 89 Saturday and 91 Sunday, but AccuWeather said RealFeel conditions likely will hit 92, 95 and 98, respectively, over those three days.
By comparison, Pittsburgh is forecast to have highs of 90 today, 91 Saturday and 93 Sunday, and RealFeel conditions that likely will hit 94 today, 96 Saturday and 95 Sunday.
With all that in mind, the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is offering steps that can be taken to stay safe.
The Red Cross said some people are more at risk of developing a heat-related illness, including adults age 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children and athletes.
The Red Cross said some may take medications that make the effects of extreme heat worse. People with heart disease, poor blood circulation, obesity and mental illness are at risk for getting sick if the temperatures climb.
It offers these safety tips:
• Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in a vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
• Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
• Those who do not have air conditioning should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls and so forth.
• Avoid extreme temperature changes.
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
• Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
• Postpone outdoor games and activities.
• Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks when working outdoors.
• Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.
Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, the Red Cross urges that they should be taken to a cooler place, where they can rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle, and replenish their fluids with a half a glass (about four ounces) of cool water every 15 minutes.
If someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion (cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion), they should be moved to a cooler place, tight clothing should be removed or loosened, and the person sprayed with water or given cool, wet cloths or towels to apply to the skin.
Also, the Red Cross urges, fan the person. If they are conscious, give small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly.
Watch for changes in the person’s condition. If he or she refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.