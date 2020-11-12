A long-vacant court reporter position in the Indiana County Common Pleas Court was filled Tuesday by the Indiana County Salary Board.
The personnel panel hired Stacy Myers as a full-time court reporter at a salary of $41,000 a year, effective next Monday.
In other business, the board:
• Hired Jessica Brown as a part-time assistant public defender at an annual salary of $33,166, effective Nov. 23.
• Hired Carrie Spicher as a part-time temporary department clerk for the office of prothonotary and clerk of courts, retroactive to Nov. 3, at $9.72 an hour. The special position expires at the end of the year.
• Appointed Stephanie Neal, Christina Dolan, Michael Stein and Thomas Ray as part-time correctional officers at Indiana County Jail, effective Nov. 18, at wages of $14.73 an hour.
• Hired Koral Smith as a full-time licensed practical nurse at Communities at Indian Haven, starting Thursday, at $19.10 an hour, and named Kiya Mondrick as a regular part-time activity aide at Indian Haven, retroactive to Oct. 29, at $10.30 an hour and
• Acknowledged the departure of Heather Rundle, Cody Henry, Shawna Hastings and Owoseni Monsurat from county employment.