For a time of transition in the Indiana County Office of Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds, county leaders approved the creation of a new position for a temporary, part-time clerk.
The Indiana County salary board on June 8 authorized the post at the request of Register & Recorder Karen Green.
The employee, Green suggested, would work Tuesdays and Thursdays at a wage of $9.96 an hour.
Green called it an interim post and said its future would hinge on changes in the office administration following the Nov. 2 election and the office budget for 2022.
She said the office has one part-time worker assigned for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and advised the salary board that money is a big factor.
“We are trying to keep the budget down,” Green said. “The issue is with all the transition that will take place after the election.
“It’s going to be tight but we are doing it. … It will help us through the interim until the new recorder takes office in January.”
The board hired Isaac Evans for the position on June 22.
A change in the office leadership is assured in the election this year.
The first deputy in the office, Maria Jack, edged Green for the Republican nomination in the May 18 primary.
Marlene M. Connelly earned the Democratic nomination for Register & Recorder.
In other recent personnel moves, the county salary board, composed of Commissioners Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess and Treasurer Kimberly McCullough:
• Created a full-time general program specialist position for Indiana County Children & Youth Services effective Feb. 23.
• Promoted Terrence Redd from full-time program specialist to full-time general program specialist manager for Indiana County Children & Youth Services (ICCYS) at a salary of $58,000 a year beginning June 1.
• Hired Janet Ramsden as a full-time intake technician in the Domestic Relations Section (DRS) effective June 28 at $11.10 an hour.
• Hired Vaughn Roney as a full-time intake technician at DRS at $11.10 an hour effective June 1.
• Transferred Samantha Bowman from full-time intake technician at DRS to full-time maintenance worker for Indiana County Parks & Trails effective March 29 at $11.14 an hour.
• Hired Alyssa Smyers, Shelby Oswald and Jessalynn Pahel as full- time caseworkers at ICCYS on June 23 at $16.21 an hour each.
• Hired Charles Simelton as a full-time caseworker at ICCYS at $15.21 an hour effective June 15.
• Hired Thomas Rura as a part-time deputy in the Indiana County sheriff’s office effective June 1 at $18.40 an hour.
• Hired Joshua Cherish as a part-time deputy at $18.40 an hour starting June 21.
• Promoted David Exton from part-time deputy sheriff to full-time deputy sheriff at $20.95 an hour effective May 6.
• Hired Tina Kinter as a full-time office coordinator in the Indiana County sheriff’s office effective April 7 at $15 an hour.
• Re-hired Jacob Pepper as a part-time deputy sheriff at $18.40 an hour effective March 15.
• Hired Lauren Marshall as full-time marketing director for Communities at Indian Haven at $40,000 a year effective May 12.
• Hired Deanna Foose as a per-diem certified nurse aide at $18 an hour effective April 28.
• Hired Ahman Salem as a full-time dietary aide at $10.56 an hour effective June 23.
• Hired Candice Burkey as a full-time housekeeping aide at $10.56 an hour beginning June 23.
• Employed Amy Boring as a per diem certified nurse aide at Communities at Indian Haven at $18 an hour effective May 28;
• Abolished one full-time RN position at Indian Haven and created one additional per-diem RN position, effective May 11.
• Hired Amanda Hagerman as a full-time RN on May 17 at $27.05 an hour.
• Hired Alida Gorman as a full-time LPN at $19.54 an hour effective May 12.
• Hired Lisa Shaffer as a full-time LPN at Indian Haven on April 5 at $19.54 an hour.
• Changed Jessica Gorman from full-time licensed practical nurse to per-diem LPN at Indiana Haven beginning June 4 at $22 an hour.
• Promoted Kayla McGraw from full-time RNAC/wound nurse to per-diem registered nurse at $38 an hour effective June 18.
• Hired Douglas Russell as a full-time maintenance worker at Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport effective May 3 at $11.14 an hour.
• Created a part-time lineman position effective June 15.
• Hired Trenton Miller as a part-time lineman at $9.96 an hour beginning June 15.
• Changed the Children’s Advisory Commission Coordinator position from full-time to part-time status and retained the coordinator, Kathleen Abbey Baker, in the position effective March 22 at the same rate of pay, $19.75 an hour.
• Created a full-time deputy chief probation officer position in the Indiana County Probation office effective Feb. 22.
• Promoted James Decker from full-time probation officer to full-time deputy chief probation officer on Feb. 22 at $63,088 a year.
• Promoted Amanda Yurky from full-time probation officer to full-time probation officer supervisor in the probation office at an annual salary of $63,241 effective May 4.
• Transferred Jennie Hoover, a full-time correctional officer at Indiana County Jail, to full-time probation officer at Indiana County Probation office at $18.98 an hour beginning June 7.
• Promoted Brad Black and Stephanie Neal from part-time correctional officers to full-time correctional officers at the jail on Feb. 17, each at $17.42 an hour.
• Promoted Black to full-time correctional officer status upon completion of probation on June 13 at $18.57 an hour.
• Promoted Tierra Shipley from part-time correctional officer to full-time correctional officer at $17.42 an hour beginning Feb. 20.
• Promoted Ronald Nagle to full-time correctional officer at $18.58 an hour upon completion of probation on March 3.
• Promoted Christina Dolan to full-time correctional officer at the jail upon completion of probation on April 26 at $18.58 an hour.
• Promoted Thomas Ray to full-time correctional officer upon completion of probation at $18.58 an hour effective April 6.
• Hired Rebecca Lockett and Jackson Forsythe as part-time correctional officers on May 3 at $15.10 an hour.
• Promoted Forsythe from part-time correctional officer to full-time correctional officer at $17.42 an hour effective June 12.
• Transferred Tyler Walls from full-time correctional officer at the jail to full-time caseworker at ICCYS on April 19 at $16.21 an hour.
• Hired Wendy Baum as a full-time clerk at $11.43 an hour in the probation office effective May 3.
• Promoted Danielle Clifford from part-time clerk for elections to full-time administrative clerk for elections in the commissioners’ office effective April 2 at $12.74 an hour.
• Hired Veronica Vatter as a full-time department clerk in the office of Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts at $11.10 an hour effective June 21.
The board at its recent sessions also acknowledged the departures of county employees Deanna Foose, Annissa Orr, Lindsey Marshall, Mitchell Teeter, Thomas Sonni, Rachel Pommer, Douglas Russell, Rebecca Lockett, Kimberly Betz, Vronica Anderson, Kiya Mundrick, Joshua Fleming, Tierra Shipley, Tracie Gardill, Kasey Hartman, Jessica Bernard, Jason Palmer, Kristina Reken, Joshua Manarelli, Carol Hazlett, Nathaniel Coughanour, Joshua Casses, Justin Smyers, Rylee McCully, Candice Nagle, Bethany George, Shyra Lute, Tala Lute, Anna Duman, Koral Smith, Riley Dawson, Jennifer Saxfield, Dean James, Taylor Hennessey, Justice Gum, Dawn Jarvie, Jacob Pepper, Alida Cornman and Catherine Wells, who served almost 40 years on the staff of the county nursing home.