Indiana County Salary Board dealt with multiple changes in nine agencies Tuesday.
The longest list was at the Indiana County Jail:
• Allyssa Black was promoted from part-time to full-time correctional officer effective June 14, replacing Cory McAfoos and getting a $18.31 hourly wage.
• Mark Pruger (effective June 2) and Todd Haley (June 3) completed probationary periods as full-time correctional officers. Each will get $19.53 per hour.
• Hired as full-time correctional officers were Trever Henry (replacing Nicholas Mobus) and Thomas Batten (Amanda Fyock), each effective June 26 at $18.31 per hour.
One change at the jail was tabled, as Kevin Hoehm failed to show up for his first day replacing Nathan Bertino as a full-time correctional officer.
The next longest was at the Communities at Indian Haven:
• Kelsi Beer was elevated from a per diem certified nurse aide to a full-time registered nurse, replacing Ken Garland, effective June 14 at $31 per hour.
• Debra Skobel was named full-time social services director, replacing Justice Gum effective June 20 at $24 per hour.
• Hired as per diem dietary aides were Mikeayla Ryan (replacing Melissa Creighton) and Grant Stalker (filling a vacancy), each effective June 19 at $15 per hour.
• Brandi McKendrick was named a full-time housekeeping aide, replacing Michelle Shedlock, effective July 5 at $12.25 per hour.
The salary board approved one additional assistant public defender, effective June 27 at $36,442 per year. Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said it is in the county’s budget.
The board also created one full-time associate director in the Office of Planning and Development, effective June 27 at $51,958. OPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said his department has been short a staffer since a retirement.
“We just need some extra hands,” Stauffer said.
The board also approved Kegan Stiles as a full-time senior land use planner, replacing Molly Sarver who was promoted, at $20.26 per hour effect June 28.
Stauffer said Stiles had been an intern. She is the latest hire to come out of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which has produced three interns in recent years.
Also Tuesday:
• Alexis Wolfe was named a full-time magisterial district judge secretary II, filling a vacant position in the Homer City MDJ court, at $11.91 per hour effective June 5.
• Maegan Stump was named a full-time law clerk in the Court Administration office, effective Aug. 28 at $44,056 per year, replacing Abby Panek.
• Catherine Planisky was taken on as a part-time Children’s Advisory Commission coordinator at $18 per hour effective July 13, replacing Kathleen Abbey-Baker.
County Department of Human Services Director Lisa Spencer said Abbey-Baker is retiring after 21 1/2 years on the job.
• Mary Long was named a full-time Clerk Typist III in Children and Youth Services, replacing Kacy Booker effective June 15 at $15.69 per hour.
• James Melnyk was promoted from part-time to full-time deputy sheriff, repalcing Stephen Szymusiak effective July 3 at $22.01 per hour.
Sheriff Robert E. Fyock said Szymusiak had been hired for another job “closer to home.”
Separation acknowledgements Tuesday included Szymusiak as well as Daymond Powell, Raymond Shelhammer, Anthony Tagliati, James Yaworski, Ashley Latta, Kathy Hagerman and Michael Mulgrew.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency 911 Center Director Jolene Burkhart said Mulgrew was retiring after many years as a 911 dispatcher. He was a union steward for a time, and also in a management position.
“He’s fair,” Burkhart said. “He’s always thinking about our team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.