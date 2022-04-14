CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP — It’s a special day for Helen Cup.
She’s a special lady, no doubt. Walked five miles to work as a young woman, from Nowrytown to Saltsburg, and back home again each day as a housecleaner, while her husband was away at war in the Army.
Although she’s Italian, she made the best pierogis around, better than any Polish cook that her family knew and played a darn good accordion.
What makes today special is the distinction Helen has achieved. She’s celebrating her 105th birthday.
Whether that makes her Indiana County’s oldest resident is only a guess, but a strong bet. There are no formal records for that sort of thing.
Born as Helen Battistelli in Ernest during World War I, her family grew up in the now-ghost town of Foster, a once-thriving coal mining town about a mile and a half from her longtime home in Nowrytown.
Judy Cunningham, one of Helen’s three children, told of her mom’s 61-year marriage to Andrew Cup, that started with a whirlwind wedding in Hyannis, Mass., in 1943, when Andrew was on leave from the military during World War II. He shipped back off to fight in the South Pacific Theater, then returned to the states and spent a career in the mines and in construction.
While Andy was away and before they started their family, Helen earned a dollar a day cleaning houses. And when Andy returned home, he salvaged building materials from houses he was hired to demolish and built the very house where they raised their family and where Helen still lives today.
Cunningham and her brother, Andrew Cup Jr., are with their mom for her big day, along with the team of caretakers who visit and help Helen with her meals and daily needs. Cunningham, who now lives with her husband, Curt, in Florida, has been back in Pennsylvania since January when her mom began slowing down.
Cunningham said her younger sister, Nancy Zagozan, passed away two years ago, but Nancy’s son, John Cup, lives in Florida. Andrew Cup Jr.’s son, Matthew, lives in Pittsburgh. The two are Helen’s only grandchildren.
But she grew up in the times when big, big families were common.
Helen was the oldest of nine and only her youngest sister survives. Her husband, who passed away in 2004, was one of eight children.
Arguably her longest surviving family unit is her parish. She’s a lifelong member of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, Saltsburg, and was active for years in the Alter Rosary Society.
Though she was a stay-at-home mom and held the housecleaning job in Saltsburg for a few years, her connection to Indiana came during the Vietnam War days when Andrew Jr. was away fighting in Southeast Asia.
“She felt she needed to get out of the house, so she worked with my sister Nancy as a desk clerk at Holiday Inn in Indiana, for about a year, around 1970,” Cunningham said.
“But mom has been very dedicated to her faith, as a Roman Catholic. Back in the 1950s, it was impossible for us to get to church for catechism and for Sunday school classes. So my mom started having Sunday school and catechism here at our home, in a room divided off in our basement. She had two other friends helping her to teach the kids so we could receive our sacraments and holy communion.”
Cunningham said his mom has been rewarded, almost from the top, for that kind of dedication to the faith. For her 98th birthday, the Vatican honored her family’s request to send a rosary blessed by Pope Francis to Helen.
Cooking and baking have been Helen’s greatest pleasures in life. She crocheted and gave away countless afghans, cooked homemade spaghetti for her family and earned some special notoriety for non-Italian dishes.
“She made the best pierogis. My father was Polish-Austrian, and mom made the best pierogis anyone ever made, even though she’s not Polish!”
Living in a community of eastern European heritage got along well with Helen.
“She taught herself how to drive and play accordion,” Cunningham said. “Our uncles played the accordion — we were a very musical family. Every weekend we would be at grandpa’s, our uncles would play accordions and guitars and mom played too. She never had any lessons, and was pretty good. She played well into her 80s.”
Most of Helen’s recent years have been spent in sharing those memories. She’s still sharp that way, but has trouble keeping up with what’s happening lately. Cunningham and her family have been compiling a video library of Helen talking with them about the past century.
“My brother and I, our intent is to have her be here in her home to her last day,” Cunningham said. Along with caretakers, Fr. John Harrold and other visitors from St. Matthew Church bring her communion each week.
“She’s definitely the oldest member of the parish!”
She reads less of the newspaper than she did all her life, Cunningham said. She remains alert and has conversations with her family, but enjoys plenty of sleep.
“She can do what she wants to at this point,” Cunningham said.
Today’s 105th birthday celebration for Helen Cup will be on the mild side, Cunningham said. She plans to read the Gazette to her mom.
“My mom is a very special person. They threw away the mold when they made her.”