INDIANA -- State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Wednesday evening that troopers and other parties are continuing their search for a Saltsburg-area man who last was heard from Monday afternoon.
Bryan John Bialas, 45, of Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, was reported missing Wednesday by coworkers and a family member after he failed to report to work.
He is described as a White, non-Hispanic male, 6-foot-1 with a thin build, brown eyes and long brown hair, which he usually wears in a ponytail.
He also has a full beard.
Bialas is believed to be operating his dark green, 2005 Jeep Wrangler two-door with a tan soft top and bearing Pennsylvania registration KSK7331. He is also presumed to be accompanied by his two Bluetick coonhounds.
On Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m., state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, Bialas advised a coworker that he had plans to go hunting with his dogs later that day.
Bialas has since failed to report to work.
Greenfield said troopers discovered that Bialas’ Jeep Wrangler and two dogs are missing from his residence.
State police said Bialas is known to hunt without a cellphone on state game lands and private property at various locations in the Iselin and Apollo region.
Troopers said Bialas is known to park his vehicle along gas well roads and he often wears a hunting hard hat with an attached spotlight.
Any property owners in the region who have given Bialas permission to hunt on their property are asked to check their properties and contact Troop A, Indiana, at (724) 357-1960.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission and regional police departments are assisting with the search.
In addition, the state police aviation unit and Indiana County Emergency Management Agency have joined the search.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact 911.
