Saltsburg and Blairsville elementary schools in the River Valley School District have announced their kindergarten registration.
Parents whose children will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 should visit the appropriate elementary school to register their student by picking up an enrollment packet.
The packets will be available for Saltsburg from now to April 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and for Blairsville starting Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the elementary offices. A registration time will be scheduled for your child when you pick up the packet.
Registration will be held Thursday, April 7, at Saltsburg Elementary School, and on Tuesday, March 29, at Blairsville Elementary.
Parents should plan to bring the student, as well as all papers in the enrollment packet, immunization records, three proofs of residency and birth certificate to the registration.
Please contact Saltsburg Elementary School at (724) 639-3556, or Blairsville Elementary at (724) 459-5500, ext. 4100, with any questions.